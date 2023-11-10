The upcoming Captain America: Brave New World has been delayed and will undergo five months or so of reshoots to fix the film.

It does not sound like Captain America: Brave New World is in good shape.

Five months of reshoots

It was already reported that the fourth Captain America movie already moved from July 26, 2024, to February 14, 2025.

To add insult to injury, Jeff Sneider of the Hot Mic podcast is reporting that Brave New World will undergo extensive reshoots. Sneider reports that the film “did not do great” at a recent test screening. In fact, three sequences are being “cut” and five or six months of reshoots are planned for 2024 from January to “May or June.”

In essence, the film was already in the can and ready to go. There were murmurs it could have taken Deadpool 3's May 3, 2024 release date. Due to the reshoots, that is obviously not happening.

This is a troubling sign for Captain America 4. The film is Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson's first adventure as the titular character. He first gained the mantle from Steve Rodgers at the end of Avengers: Endgame. But The Falcon and the Winter Soldier told the story of him fully gaining the mantle.

Aside from Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, and Tim Blake Nelson were also set to star. Liv Tyler, who has not been seen in the MCU since The Incredible Hulk, will appear in the film as well. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will be in the film.

The big new addition to the cast is Harrison Ford, who assumes the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt. Hurt played the role dating back to The Incredible Hulk and most recently appeared in Black Widow in the MCU.