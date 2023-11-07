After securing two big wins at Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins decided to return the favor with an offer of his own to Sami Zayn.

After securing a massive win over Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins almost had to pull double duty when Damian Priest marched down to the ring with his signature purple Money in the Bank briefcase to cash in his contract for a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Now, to Rollins, this was somewhat expected, as he deserves the “Mr. Money in the Bank” moniker more than any other man in the contract's history for his all-time great “Heist of the Century” at WrestleMania 31 but what came firmly as a surprise was what happened next, as none other than the “Underdog from the Underground,” Sami Zayn, stole Priest's prized possession and escaped out into the crowd, allowing the World Heavyweight Championship to live to fight another day.

Opening up the RAW after Crown Jewel, Rollins reflected on his interesting experience in Saudi Arabia and what he wants to take away from the experience moving forward.

“Mohegan Sun Arena, welcome to Monday Night Rollins! I am a ‘Visionary,' I am a ‘Revolutionary,' I am Seth ‘Freakin' Rollins! And I am still your World Heavyweight Champion. Now normally, I come out here, and I could talk about myself, but tonight, I’ve actually come out here to talk about two other people. Two people that I need to say ‘thank you’ to,” Seth Rollins told the crowd in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

“First off, I wanna say thank you to Drew McIntyre. Saturday at Crown Jewel, Drew and I beat the h*ll out of each other. It is the reason I am not 100% right now, but it is also the reason that I am a little bit better than I was before Saturday. The real reason I wanna give props to Drew is because he was a man of his word. He said he was not in bed with the Judgment Day, and at Crown Jewel, the Judgment Day did not get involved in our match. Now after the match, Damian Priest tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on me, which brings me to the second person I would like to thank, but I’d like to thank him in person, so Sami Zayn, if you’re back there listening, come on out and join the party, baby!”

Much to the appreciation of the fans in the Mohegan Sun Arena, Zayn's music hit, and he marched down to the ring shortly thereafter and the results, unsurprisingly, were incredibly interesting indeed.

Seth Rollins wants to put Sami Zayn in the spot he deserves.

After exchanging some pleasantries, Seth Rollins got down to the task at hand and asked Sami Zayn how he could repay him for the assists at Crown Jewel versus Damian Priest, to which the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion was somewhat confused, as he did what he did more for the WWE Universe as a whole than to help his friend specifically.

“Hang on hang on, let me stop you before you go too far. I wanna be honest with you here, okay? I’m really glad I helped you out. And I truly appreciate that you appreciate it, but that’s not why I did what I did,” Sami Zayn told Rollins. “I went out there because I have been dealing with the Judgment Day for months and months, and for months I’ve been listening to them talk about how they run Monday Night RAW, and that’s almost true, because they hold every championship there is on Monday Night RAW. All of them except for one: That World Heavyweight Championship. And if Damian Priest cashes in that Money in the Bank contract, if he gets that World Heavyweight- if he gets that championship, we are no longer dealing with the Judgment Day, we are dealing with the Bloodline 2.0. And I have fought too long and too hard to let that happen, because I meant what I said last week: As long as there is a breath of air in my body, I will fight the Judgment Day and make sure that they do not run this show!”

As the crowd cheered, Rollins gave him a shout-out and maybe even some more if he was interested in the opportunity.

“Sami Zayn, everybody! Man, you know what? That’s what I always loved about you, Sami. No matter what, you stand up for what you think is right. And it doesn’t matter if you’re outnumbered. If it’s 3-on-1, 5-on-1, or a million-on-one, you stand up for what you believe in, and I dig that conviction, man,” Rollins said. “But here’s the thing, in life, sometimes, people like you, they don’t get what they deserve. But the Judgment Day, they don’t run Monday Night RAW. I run Monday Night RAW. And as long as I’m the World Heavyweight Champion around here, that Money in the Bank contract is not the only way to get an opportunity at my title. Now, the reason I knew that Pierce made you give that briefcase back is because after you left his office, I went in there. And the reason I went in to see Adam Pierce is the same reason I wanted you to come out here tonight. Sami Zayn, you have got yourself a World Heavyweight Championship match. It’s waiting for ya, baby, it’s got your name on it, all you gotta do is say when.”

“I gotta be honest, Seth, you’re catching me a little off guard,” Zayn responded. “I didn’t expect you to come with that. I’ve learned the hard way how hard it is to get a championship opportunity in WWE, and the first thing that’s coming to my mind is that if I win that World Heavyweight Championship. When I win that World Heavyweight Championship, because mark my words, one day I will win that World Heavyweight Championship! But when I do, I want to beat a champion that is not compromised. Seth, I mean no disrespect, I love you, we go way back, but everybody knows you’re not 100% right now.”

Clearly moved by Zayn's babyface conviction, Rollins still extended the offer and presented fans with the potential for a very interesting match to main even WWE's flagship show.

“Oh, cut the crap Sami! Cut the crap. I’m not 100%? Let me ask you this: Are you 100%?” Seth Rollins asked.”We go back a long time. We’ve both been doing this for decades. Guys like you and me, we are never 100%, but that doesn’t stop us from giving 100%. And so I say again: Sami Zayn, there’s a World Heavyweight Championship match with your name on it. Just. Say. When.”

Well, as it turns to, the when would be in the main event of RAW as Adam Pearce made it official. While it's hard to imagine this match will go off without a hitch, it's safe to say the fallout will help to define the next few months of WWE storytelling.