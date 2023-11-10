In the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strike concluding, Disney has moved plenty of its upcoming MCU release dates including Deadpool 3 and more.

Deadpool 3 a lone wolf

Disney announced a ton of release date changes on November 9. Deadline reported that Deadpool 3 has moved into Captain America: Brave New World's July 26, 2024 release date. The Captain America film will now move to February 14, 2025. This makes Deadpool 3 the only MCU film release in 2024 as of the time of this writing.

It was also reported by Jeff Sneider on The Hot Mic podcast that Captain America 4 requires five months of reshoots. While most Marvel projects need reshoots, Sneider claimed that test screenings did not go well and that reshoots are to take place from January until May or June 2024.

Deadline's report added that Captain America 4 was “in better shape” than Deadpool 3, which is “50% complete.” That evidently is no longer the case.

Captain America: Brave New World is the fourth film in the series, but first with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson at the forefront. Danny Ramirez, Tim Blake Nelson, and Liv Tyler also star in the film. Harrison Ford assumes the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt.

The upcoming Deadpool 3 is the first in the series to take place in the MCU. Shawn Levy, who directed star Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project, helms the project. Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman will make his return to the role in the threequel.

In turn, Blade has moved from February 14, 2025 to November 7, 2025. And Thunderbolts, which hasn't even started rolling cameras due to the strikes, moved from December 20, 2024 to July 25, 2025.

The SAG-AFTRA strike went for 118 days from July 14-November 9. It caused a lot of delays in productions and paused plenty of productions in-progress. Luckily, it has concluded and we'll see these productions get back in the swing of things. For MCU fans, they will have to wait a little longer for most of the upcoming slate.