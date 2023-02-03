The Washington Capitals resigned center Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension, the team announced in a Friday tweet. His contract will carry an average annual value of $25 million.

Strome earned 36 points, 11 of them goals, in 52 games played with the Capitals last season, according to Hockey Reference. The 7-year NHL veteran made the Capitals’ first line over 16-year Washington center Nicklas Backstrom, who earned five points in 10 games played this season.

“Dylan is an intelligent and skilled center and has been a great addition to our organization,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian MacLellan in a recent statement. “We are pleased to sign him to a long-term contract. We feel his skill set is a great fit for our team as he enters the prime years of his career at an important position.”

The Chicago Blackhawks did not extend a qualifying offer to the 25-year-old center in July, allowing him to test the waters as an unrestricted free agent. Dylan Strome signed with the Capitals on a one-year, $3.5 million contract after he had 48 points, including an NHL career-high 22 goals, in 69 games played last season.

Backstrom spoke on his offseason surgery before the start of the NHL season.

“It was a life-changer for me in daily life,” Backstrom told NHL.com. “Just to pick up socks, tie my shoes, stuff like that — and play with my kids. I couldn’t really do that, either. It helped me a lot functionally, and I’m happy about that.”

The Capitals were projected to have just over $61.2 million in cap allocations before the start of the 2023 season, according to Spotrac. Forwards made just under $47 million of the team’s allocated salaries.

The Capitals will play the Boston Bruins at 3:30 p.m. EST on Feb. 11 at TD Garden. The game will be broadcasted on ABC and streamed on ESPN+.