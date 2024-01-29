The anticipation is building for the highly-anticipated 2023/24 Carabao Cup final featuring a rematch of the 2022 clash Liverpool vs Chelsea

The anticipation is building for the highly-anticipated 2023/24 Carabao Cup final featuring a rematch of the 2022 clash between Liverpool and Chelsea, reported by GOAL. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming showdown:

Liverpool secured their spot in the final after overcoming Fulham in two closely contested matches. Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea orchestrated a remarkable comeback against Middlesbrough, netting an impressive six goals at Stamford Bridge. With Liverpool having previously triumphed over Chelsea in a penalty shootout, the Blues are seeking redemption against their formidable opponents.

Date, Kick-Off Time, and Where to Watch:

Date: January 31, 2024

Kick-Off Time: 8:15 pm GMT / 3:15 pm ET / 12:15 pm PT

TV Channels: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

Streaming: ESPN+ (US)

Mark your calendars for the clash of the titans on January 31, with kick-off scheduled for 8:15 pm GMT. Fans in the UK can catch the action on Sky Sports, while US viewers can stream the excitement on ESPN+.

Liverpool will face off against Chelsea once again in what promises to be an enthralling encounter. Liverpool earned their final berth by clinching a 2-1 victory at Anfield and securing a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture against Fulham. Chelsea, displaying dominance, overcame a 1-0 deficit against Middlesbrough, sealing their place with a resounding 6-1 victory.

The iconic Wembley Stadium in London will once again host this prestigious event. As the English powerhouses battle for the Carabao Cup, the 90,000-seater stadium stands ready to witness another historic chapter in their rivalry. With Liverpool aiming for their tenth Carabao Cup title and Chelsea eyeing their sixth, the stakes are high in this clash of football giants. Don't miss the action as these two formidable teams battle for the ultimate prize at Wembley Stadium.