The Arizona Cardinals and Budda Baker have come to a financial resolution at the start of training camp. With Budda Baker seeking a new contract, the Cardinals have agreed to give the veteran a raise for the 2023 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The new details of Baker's contract include $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives and a $300,000 signing bonus, according to Rapoport. In February, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Baker asked the Cardinals to trade him or make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

Despite speculation that he would hold out for a new contract during training camp, Baker showed up on Day 1. Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Baker would be a full participant in practice.

Baker has two years left on a four-year, $59 million contract. When he inked the deal in 2020, Baker's average annual value of $14.75 million made him the highest-paid safety in history. At the start of training camp, six safeties earn more than $15 million per year.

Baker had a base salary just north of $13 million for the 2023 season. His $14.2 million salary for the 2024 season isn't guaranteed.

Baker led the Cardinals with 111 tackles last season. He's made four straight Pro Bowl appearances and failed to earn a Pro Bowl selection just once since Arizona took him with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Expectations are not particularly high for Arizona at the start of training camp. With Kyler Murray recovering from a torn ACL, the Cardinals could be in contention for one of the league's worst records and a chance to take a quarterback at the top of the 2024 draft.