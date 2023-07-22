Arizona Cardinals fans can breathe a sigh of relief for now. Cardinals star safety Budda Baker, who still wants a contract extension from the team after requesting a trade earlier this offseason, is expected to report for the start of training camp on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Baker, a five-time Pro Bowler, has two years remaining on his current contract, which is set to pay him $13 million in 2023 and another $14.2 million in 2024.

Baker's social media activity turned cryptic back in April, as he posted a message on Twitter that suggested he was displeased with the Cardinals, who ushered in a new general manager and head coach this offseason.

Shortly after that, it was reported that Baker had requested a trade from the Cardinals. But his trade request didn't keep him from Arizona, as Baker reported to the team's mandatory minicamp back in June.

Ossenfort had said that the Cardinals were going to keep their communication with Baker “open.”

One of the best safeties in the league and a leader in the Cardinals locker room, Baker is not reportedly seeking to become the league's highest-paid at his position.

Rather, he simply wants a deal that makes him a “long-term part of the team's future plans” as his agent told Good Morning Football back in June.

While Baker was hoping to have a contract before training camp, it appears that the absence of one won't deter his plans of reporting there for the first day.

Baker is being perfectly reasonable. How long that continues isn't clear, especially if the Cardinals don't acquiesce to his contract desires.