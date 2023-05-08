The St. Louis Cardinals are facing the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday night, and it will be Willson Contreras’ return to his old stadium for the first time since signing with the division rivals in the offseason. Contreras sent a message to Cubs fans before the game in an appearance with the media.

“Even though I’m wearing a different uniform, that doesn’t mean that I don’t love them,” Willson Contreras said, via Talkin’ Baseball. “They know I’m really thankful for the fanbase, and the whole support I got the last six years, and still having support form them, it means a lot to me.”

Contreras said that if there was something in the past he did that bothered the fanbase, he apologizes, and continued to praise the organization and fans. He also mentioned that he still talks to his old teammates about the 2016 World Series win.

“I would never say anything against the Chicago Cubs or anything against the fanbase,” Contreras said, via Talkin’ Baseball. “I think I’m a really humble guy, I’m really thankful, and the memories that I created here and I had here, they’re not going to go away like that. I mean I’m a world champion, back in 2016, I’m still talking to my ex-teammates from now and in the past, and that’s a special moment and a special ring.”

Contreras was part of the core of players like Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez that broke the 107-year World Series drought. Now, Anthony Rizzo is with the New York Yankees, Kris Bryant is with the Colorado Rockies, Javier Baez is with the Detroit Tigers, and Contreras is with the division rival Cardinals.