“There are certain things in ways we operate that Willson is still taking to and learning — and it’s a difficult thing coming from a different organization and learning all of it.” Marmol, who chose not to be specific about the areas that need improvement, added, “So, we have an internal strategy to help with all that and we’ll start moving in that direction over the next several weeks.”

The Cardinals’ pitching staff is downright brutal with an ERA sitting at a 4.71 ERA as a staff. The rotation is even worse as their ERA is over five. Catchers obviously play a huge part in calling games for arms so perhaps, St. Louis believes a change could help ignite a spark on the mound.

The organization signed Contreras to a big deal last December to be Yadier Molina’s replacement. Now, he won’t even catch. With time though, the Cards may revert back to the Venezuelan. We’ll see.