As the baseball world theorizes possible deals for the Chicago Cubs before the trade deadline, there is a specific area that the team is looking to emphasize come the July 31 cutoff date. While the rumors around the Cubs will continue, the latest report gives more insight into the team's game plan.

In the latest piece by ESPN, highlighting the 2025 MLB trade deadline, reporter Jesse Rogers would say that Chicago is “desperate” for another starting pitcher. He would mention this is the case due to the calf injury that Jameson Taillon currently has and how “bullpen games” in his place have not been productive.

“The Cubs are looking for a starting pitcher first and foremost, but won't part with any top prospects for rentals,” Rogers wrote. “They would be willing to trade a young hitter for a cost-controlled pitcher or one already under contract past this season. They are desperate to add an arm who can help while Jameson Taillon recovers from a calf injury. Bullpen games in Taillon's place haven't gone well.”

There are other pitchers that are likely in the market that the team could go after, like Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins and Mackenzie Gore of the Washington Nationals.

Cubs could use pitchers like Joe Ryan, Mackenzie Gore

With the Cubs checking in on other teams with the trade deadline nearing every day, the notion that they're going after pitchers holds from other reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan would speculate on them going after pitchers like the aforementioned Gore and Ryan, though even he would say it's “unlikely” because of the cost.

“The prospect of the Cubs getting a starter such as Gore from Washington or Joe Ryan from the Minnesota Twins is unlikely because of the exorbitant cost landing those players would demand and Chicago's propensity to play things safe amid budgetary constraints,” Passan wrote. “At the same time, the Cubs have been one of the best clubs in baseball this season, with an offense that's the envy of teams around the game, and their desire for a top-of-the-rotation-type arm is perhaps the most acute need of any team at this deadline.”

Passan would even say, though, that they're prospect Owen Caissie could be the main piece in a trade for a much-needed pitcher.

“In outfielder Owen Caissie, Chicago has the sort of prospect around whom a package for a controllable arm can be built,” Passan continued. “If not Gore or Ryan, perhaps it's Mitch Keller from Pittsburgh. Regardless, the motivation for the Cubs is there.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what Chicago will do before the trade deadline on the evening of July 31.