The Chicago Cubs have positioned themselves for a big MLB trade deadline push. The Cubs set their sights firmly on Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase. Chicago is “one of the teams most actively monitoring” Clase. That pursuit has quietly simmered since last offseason, according to Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com.

Emmanuel Clase is no ordinary reliever. He’s piled up 181 career saves, including 23 this season, and boasts a stellar 1.81 ERA since 2021. While 2025 began rocky, he entered May with a 5.87 ERA, he’s been dominant since mid-May. He’s allowed just four earned runs over 31 ⅔ innings. Add in a team-friendly contract: $4.5 million in 2025, $6 million in 2026, plus club options and buyouts. Clase becomes arguably the most cost-effective elite closer available for the Cubs.

Cleveland’s stance is clear: they’ll listen to offers, but only if blown away. They’re balancing a 51-50 record, just a few games out of a Wild Card, and may yet pivot toward buyer mode. With Cade Smith a viable internal backup, Clase is the more tradable asset, should the right deal arrive.

For the Cubs, adding Clase would check a major roster need. Their bullpen ERA (3.78) ranks 10th league wide, and while Daniel Palencia has performed well, there’s a long standing void at closer. Clase’s elite cutter, groundball prowess, and low walk rate could instantly transform Chicago’s late inning strategy.

But acquiring him won’t be cheap. The Guardians plan to demand top prospects and MLB-ready talent in return, while rival bidders like the Mets, Phillies, and Tigers continue to pursue Emmanuel Clase. Still, the Cubs’ willingness to deal from their outfield pipeline, prospects like Owen Caissie or Kevin Alcantara, signals they’re ready to double down.

In short: Chicago’s bullpen aspiration is clear, add Emmanuel Clase now, win later. The MLB Trade deadline looms, and if the Cubs want to contend, they may have to pull off a blockbuster.

