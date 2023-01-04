By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback issues may continue on into the 2023 season. Kliff Kingsbury revealed Wednesday that the Cardinals aren’t expecting to have Kyler Murray back at the start of next season after the star QB underwent reconstructive surgery on his ACL. Murray updated fans with an encouraging message after the procedure, but Kingsbury’s update on the Cardinals QB will temper the expectations of the fanbase, who were hopeful that they’d have their QB1 for the 2023 season opener.

Via ESPN:

“Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday the quarterback [Murray] “probably” won’t be back for the start of the 2023 season.”

Murray injured his knee in the first quarter in Week 14 during a Monday Night Football clash against the New England Patriots. The official diagnosis indicated Murray tore his ACL. He underwent surgery on Tuesday, and Kingsbury revealed that he’d texted the QB since the procedure.

Given the recovery time for Murray’s ACL injury, it seems unlikely he’ll be ready to go for Week 1. Kingsbury echoed that sentiment in his comments on Wednesday. It could very well be Colt McCoy under center for the Cardinals out the gate next season ahead of Murray’s return to action.

McCoy started three games in place of Murray this season, including one after the ACL injury. He’s currently sidelined after sustaining a concussion. David Blough is set to start the Cardinals’ season finale against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18.

Kyler Murray is signed to a five-year, $230.5 million contract, which he signed last offseason. His base salary for the 2023 season is just $2 million and he carries a $16 million cap hit.