New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has found his offensive coordinator in a former assistant for the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns. Drew Petzing is being hired to run the Cardinals’ offense for the 2023 NFL season, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Jonathan Gannon knows the new Cardinals offensive coordinator from their time together in Minnesota. When Gannon was the Vikings’ assistant defensive backs coach from 2014-2017, Petzing was an offensive assistant and the assistant wide receivers coach.

The #Cardinals are hiring Drew Petzing as their offensive coordinator, per sources. Petzing, 35, was most recently the #Browns QBs coach and previously was in Minnesota, where he worked with Jonathan Gannon. A rising young assistant. pic.twitter.com/IlAqYXulVo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 19, 2023

Petzing became the Vikings’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2018 and the team’s wide receivers coach the following year. From 2020-2021, Petzing was the Browns’ tight ends coach. Petzing coached Cleveland’s quarterbacks this past season.

Gannon and Petzing could have their work cut out for them to start their tenure with the Cardinals. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray is recovering from a torn ACL and might miss the first half of the 2023 season.

Petzing faced a similar situation in his one season as the Browns’ quarterbacks coach. Deshaun Watson was suspended for the first 11 games of the season. Jacoby Brissett started for Cleveland for the majority of the year. Brissett had a career-high 88.9 passer rating and a 64% completion rate as Cleveland’s quarterback.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was the MVP runner-up while Gannon was the team’s defensive coordinator.

Arizona’s offense was one of the most disappointing units of the 2022 campaign. The Cardinals were one of 12 teams that failed to score more than 20 points per game. In the previous season, Arizona made the playoffs with a top-eight offense.

The Cardinals missed the playoffs three times and failed to win a single postseason game in four years under head coach Kliff Kingsbury.