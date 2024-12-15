The Arizona Cardinals will be facing the New England Patriots in Week 15, and Kyler Murray might have to play without one of the team's offensive linemen.

“That time of year: The Arizona Cardinals have added RT Jonah Williams to the injury report with an illness and he is officially questionable today,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Williams has played in only four games this season after suffering a knee injury in Week 1 that has kept him sidelined. The tackle was one of the Cardinals' biggest free-agent signings, as the team signed him to a two-year deal worth $30 million.

If Williams can't play, Kelvin Beachum will most likely start in his place. Beachum took Williams' place when he suffered his injury against the Buffalo Bills.

Cardinals trying to finish season strong

The Cardinals are now on the outside looking in the playoff picture as they're now sitting at 6-7 ahead of their matchup against the Patriots. The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams are at the top of the division with eight wins, while the Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers both have six wins.

After the Patriots, the Cardinals will face the Carolina Panthers, the Rams, and the 49ers to end the season. If they can take care of the last four games, they can give themselves a chance to get in the wild card or win the division, depending on what the Rams and 49ers do to end the season.

The Cardinals have had an up-and-down season, but they've shown that they can be a dangerous team when everything is clicking. Marvin Harrison Jr. has been a great addition to the end in his rookie season, and Trey McBride has been a security blanket for Murray when he needs to give the ball up. Hopefully, the Cardinals can find a rhythm for these final four games and they can make a run.