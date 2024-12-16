There is no denying that Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride is among the best downfield weapons in the league during at least the 2024 NFL regular season. But one thing that continues to be elusive for the former Colorado State Rams star this season is a touchdown reception.

Through 15 weeks of football in the 2024 campaign, McBride still has no touchdown to show for all his exploits as part of the Cards' attack. The touchdown drought is still alive for McBride after he failed to find the end zone anew during Sunday's 30-17 win by the Cardinals over the visiting New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

McBride also appears to have set an unfortunate NFL record.

“Trey McBride is now up to 87 catches this season, the most catches without a receiving touchdown in a single season in NFL history, shared Field Yates of ESPN via X (formerly Twitter).

Cardinals' Trey McBride still looking for first touchdown in 2024

McBride came so close to scoring a touchdown during a drive in the fourth quarter by the Cardinals, as he caught a pass on the Patriots' one-yard line. One play later, Arizona running back James Conner scored a rushing touchdown followed by a successful extra-point kick by kicker Chad Ryland to put the Cards up by 20 points.

Nevertheless, McBride had another solid outing for the Cardinals' offense — minus a touchdown. He finished the Patriots game with 87 receiving yards to lead Arizona in that department while also securing nine receptions on 10 targets. For what it's worth, no one from the Cardinals had managed to score on a receiving touchdown versus the Patriots, with quarterback Kyler Murray going 23-of-30 for 224 passing yards, zero touchdowns and no interceptions.

The last time McBride reached the end zone with the ball in his hands was way back in January when he had 34 receiving yards and a TD on three receptions and six targets during a 21-20 Week 18 home loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks. For what it's worth, McBride had 825 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 81 catches back in the 2023 NFL season — his breakout campaign in the pros.

The Cardinals' win over New England snapped a three-game losing streak and improved their record to 7-7.