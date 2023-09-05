Drew Petzing begins his tenure as the offensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Ahead of Week 1, Petzing had positive words for Kyler Murray, calling him the Cardinals' “franchise quarterback,” according to Bo Brack. Many expect the Cardinals to be in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes at the top of the 2024 NFL draft. However, Petzing thinks Arizona already has its quarterback.

“He’s been unbelievable, really since we walked in the building,” Petzing said. “Just done everything we’ve asked from a rehab standpoint, from a learning-the-offense standpoint, from an engagement in the offensive room and getting to know his teammates and things like that.”

The Cardinals voted Murray as a team captain, which isn't surprising. However, it's unclear if Murray will be available to play at all this season. He tore his ACL in December and it might not be worth bringing him back late in the season if the Cardinals are already out of playoff contention.

“[I'm] really pleased with where he’s at, kind of how he’s handled things,” Drew Petzing said. “I think that’s one of the main reasons you see him as a captain. I certainly view him as a franchise quarterback and a leader of this organization, and I think his teammates do, too. So, I was really happy for him to kind of get that nod. It’s been good.”

Petzing's words are encouraging, given Murray has received criticism for his level of maturity and preparation in the past.

The Cardinals' starting quarterback for the foreseeable future is Joshua Dobbs. The team's best receiver from 2022, DeAndre Hopkins is gone. Arizona had the second-worst scoring defense in the NFL last year. These factors all point to the Cardinals being pretty terrible this year.

They'll have a pick towards the top of the 2024 draft, and they also have the Texans' first-rounder, which should be a top-five pick. Should they choose to stick with Kyler Murray, they have great draft capital to rebuild with. Murray signed a 5-year, $230 million contract before last season and is 28 years old.

Alternatively, if the Cardinals end up with the No. 1 pick, they might choose a different franchise quarterback. Caleb Williams looks like a lock for the top draft pick and a future NFL superstar.