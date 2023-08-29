Louis Lappe gave a lot of hope to St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbar when he hit the walk-off home run for El Segundo. This would give the small California town team the victory against Curacao. The shortstop hit the only home run for his team and it was a historic feat to accomplish. He gave Nootbar flashbacks of when he was competing in the Little League World Series before transitioning into the MLB.

Louis Lappe and El Segundo are living a lot of young kids' and MLB player's dreams at the moment. The outfielder for the Cardinals was particularly proud of this Little League World Series win because he donned the same uniforms and represented the town. He outlined his feelings during their walk-off against Curacao, via Daniel Guerrero of The St. Louis Dispatch.

“Those kids, I think they do know it, they inspired people my age. Adults. Whatever. They're kind of the talk of the town. Talk of the community right now. It's really cool, and I couldn't be prouder,” Lars Nootbar said about the kids' big win for the city. The Cardinals outfielder also reminisced of how they felt short to win it all during his days, “We got screwed with the 85-pitch limit thing. I mean it. That still kind of eats me a little bit, honestly. It probably shouldn't, but it does.”

Lars Nootbar still has his El Segundo visor well-kept in his locker to this very day. This is truly more than just a game of baseball.