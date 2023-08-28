It was the thrill of a lifetime for El Segundo, California's Louis Lappe. His game-winning home run in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the United States representative the Little League World Series championship with a 6-5 victory over Curacao.

CALIFORNIA WINS THE #LLWS WITH A WALK-OFF HOME RUN FROM LOUIS LAPPE 😱 pic.twitter.com/5iPMjaaBWj — ESPN (@espn) August 27, 2023

Lappe's game-winning home run to left field came on a 1-0 pitch and touched off a huge celebration for the slugger and his teammates.

Lappe blasted the ball out of Lamade Stadium, took two dancing steps out of the batter's box and then tossed his bat high into the sky. He clapped his hands and jumped as he rounded the bases, and his teammates greeted him with back slaps as he made his way to home plate.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“This is a unique feeling that maybe only five or less people experience in their lifetime,” Lappe said. “I feel great. It's hard to beat this feeling. I don't know what would make me feel happier.”

In addition to the joy of the win, there was great relief for the California team. They had taken a 5-1 lead into the top of the 5th inning, but Nasir El-Ossais tied the game for the small island nation with a grand slam to center field. That blast set off a huge celebration for the visitors as it gave them hope and momentum in the game.

El Segundo was able to hold off Curacao in the top of the 6th inning, and that set the stage for Lappe's heroics.

It was the first trip to the World Series for El Segundo, California. California representatives have won the the Little League World Series 8 times, more than any other state.