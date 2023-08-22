Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper added to his long list of career highlights Monday night when he turned on his boosters and scored on an inside-the-park home run against the San Francisco Giants at home.

Harper got a big help from the ball hitting and bouncing off of the wall in the outfield, which gave him extra time to round the bases. Of course, his speed was also a big factor for that home run that came just after the Phillies played the Washington Nationals in Williamsport, Pennsylvania for this year's MLB Little League Classic.

BRYCE HARPER WITH AN INSIDE-THE-PARK HOME RUN 🤯pic.twitter.com/pb3oG8Wacg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 22, 2023

That home run from Harper also extended the Phillies' lead over the Giants to three runs (5-2) and was also his second hit of the night. He already had an RBI single in the first inning that drove Trea Turner home and put Philadelphia on the board.

You also got to love the celebration at home plate by Harper as the crowd was going wild. That mini-shrug was magical and added flavor to the incredible moment. Indeed, Harper is still one of the most talented and entertaining players to watch in the game today.

As of this writing, Harper is slashing .294/.386/.450 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs.

Bryce Harper and the Phillies are unlikely to overtake the Atlanta Braves atop the National League East division, but they still need to win games in order to keep their place for one of the three NL Wild Card tickets, which is also why this series against the Giants is important, with San Francisco right behind Philadelphia for the No. 1 Wild Card spot in the NL.