The Arizona Cardinals are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season. With training camp just around the corner, they are looking to fill out their roster with the perfect addition. After interesting moves in the 2023 NFL Draft and during the offseason, the Cardinals are poised to make a run at the playoffs. However, they need one more piece to complete the puzzle. Here we'll discuss one perfect move that could help them achieve their goals.

The Cardinals' Offseason Approach

The Cardinals did not make many moves in free agency, but they did sign a few players who could help fill some of their other needs. Wide receiver Greg Dortch, who spent the 2022 season on the Cardinals' practice squad, was re-signed to a one-year deal. The team also signed cornerback Rashad Fenton and defensive lineman Carlos Watkins to one-year deals. Additionally, they also acquired LB Kyzir White from the Eagles. He could be a difference-maker on defense. Yes, these signings may not have been the big splash that some fans were hoping for. Still, they do provide the team with some depth and competition at key positions.

On the flip side, the Cardinals did make a big move in the 2023 NFL Draft. They traded back from the third overall pick to the 12th overall pick and acquired additional picks in the process. With their new 33rd overall pick, they traded back to No. 6, where they picked Paris Johnson Jr. The team also used their second-round pick (No. 41 overall) on EDGE BJ Ojulari, who could compete for a starting spot on the defensive front.

Identifying the Need

The Cardinals have a major need at the tight end position. With the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency in the rearview mirror, they have limited options to fill that need. Keep in mind that the Cardinals did little to upgrade their roster via free agency. They opted to let their top two free agents — DI Zach Allen and CB Byron Murphy Jr. — sign elsewhere.

The most interesting aspect of the Cardinals' season is likely to be how they handle Kyler Murray’s return. Objectively speaking, they don’t appear to have a roster ready to win now. They will probably find themselves near the bottom of the standings by the time he is ready to return to action.

The Cardinals' need for a tight end is well-documented. Right now, the team is left with Zach Ertz, Trey McBride, and Noah Togiai on the roster. Ertz has had some great seasons in the past, but we feel his best days are behind him. He hasn't had a 900-plus-yard season since 2019. Meanwhile, McBride and Togiai have shown flashes of potential. However, neither has the experience or proven production to be a reliable starter.

Best TE Option Available

Cameron Brate with the beautiful catch!!! 🔥pic.twitter.com/zdgdXHlLEq — Buccaneers Nation (@BucsNationCP) December 5, 2021

One free-agent tight end who could fill this need is Cameron Brate. Brate has spent the last seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he has been a reliable target. In 2022, Brate caught 20 passes for 174 yards. He also has a career total of 33 receiving touchdowns. Brate is a proven veteran who could provide the Cardinals with a reliable target in the passing game and a solid blocker in the run game. At the very least, he could be a reliable backup for Ertz and a good mentor for McBride and Togiai.

Looking Ahead

The Arizona Cardinals have a major need at the tight end position, and Cameron Brate could be the perfect addition to fill that need. While the team did not make any big splash moves in free agency, they did sign some players who could provide depth and competition at key positions. The team also made a big move in the draft, acquiring additional picks and selecting some talented players who could contribute right away. With Kyler Murray returning from injury, the Cardinals will need to be at their best if they hope to compete in the tough NFC West. Brate could help them do that in a major way.