The streaking Arizona Cardinals (5-4) are looking to bolster their very real playoff aspirations by adding some help on the defensive line. They are trading a sixth-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for fourth-year edge rusher Baron Browning, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The former Ohio State standout amassed 9.5 sacks across the previous two years but has struggled to get consistent work on Denver this season. He has seven combined tackles and one tackle for loss in five games in 2024-25. The Cardinals are counting on him to produce more on a unit that is searching for both answers and depth.

If Arizona is indeed able to upgrade its front-seven with the Browning addition, and possibly another before the Nov. 5 trade deadline, the NFC West-leading squad could emerge as a legitimate threat in the conference. As it stands, the Cardinals are already ahead of where many fans expected them to be going into the season.

Cardinals, Broncos look to build off promising first-half to season

After winning two consecutive games on a last-second field goal, Arizona enjoyed a straightforward 29-9 victory at home versus the Chicago Bears on Sunday. What is perhaps most impressive about the surge is that there is still room for improvement on both sides of the ball. If this group keeps making strides, it could be poised to become the surprise of the regular season.

Ironically, one of the teams competing with the Cardinals for that title is their trade partner. The 5-4 Broncos signed linebacker Jonathon Cooper to a $60 million contract extension over the weekend, diminishing the need for Browning. They could also be looking to capitalize on their unforeseen progress and pursue more talent before the deadline expires.

Neither Denver nor Arizona were supposed to be all that interesting at this time of the year, but they are intent on defying expectations. And so is Baron Browning. He joins his new NFL home ahead of a Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets.