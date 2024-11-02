A family reunion could be underway with the Arizona Cardinals, as New York Giants pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari is a hot name on the trade market. After rumors of a Za’Darius Smith trade burst onto the scene, Ojulari’s name burst onto the scene. The Giants’ fourth-year pro is having a career year through eight games. He has six sacks, seven quarterback hits, and six tackles for a loss. Not to mention, Ojulari has only started in three of the eight games this season for New York.



The 24-year-old edge rusher fits perfectly with the Cardinals’ defensive scheme. They’re lacking at the position since Dennis Gardeck had a season-ending ACL injury. Not to mention, Azeez’s brother, Cardinals’ edge rusher BJ Ojulari tore his ACL before the season began. While they’ve held their own in the past couple of weeks, their run defense needs some work. They have given up the seventh-most rushing yards this season.

Are any other teams competing with the Cardinals for Azeez Ojulari?

Unfortunately, the Cardinals have to compete with a playoff-caliber team in the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. While the Giants are looking for a day-three draft pick, both teams could offer. However, it would come down to what New York wants, as well as Ojulari.

He could play with his brother, and both could dominate the edge position. After all, BJ had four sacks, six quarterback hits, and five tackles for loss in his rookie season. Although both brothers have had injuries, the promise and potential are there. Also, a defensive culture with Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon could be the difference maker.

Arizona is 27th in the league with an average of 1.9 sacks per game. However, the Giants are the top team in the NFL with 4.4 sacks per game. While they have a lineup of Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burnes, Ojulari seems like the odd man out. Regardless, New York could bolster their future by trading away Ojulari.

For the Cardinals, their defense could step up in a big way. In a tightly contested NFC West division, one move like this could be all the difference. They take on the Chicago Bears next week, as well as the New York Jets in Week 9. Maybe by then, Ojulari could end up being a part of the red sea as Arizona strives for its first playoff appearance since 2021.