The Denver Broncos have had a solid first half of the 2024 NFL season. Denver is 5-4 heading into Week 10, which is much better than many analysts predicted the Broncos would be during the offseason. Yet, the Broncos were humbled by the Ravens on Sunday, but that does not mean they will become massive sellers at the trade deadline. They recently handed out a large contract extension to one defensive player.

The Broncos reportedly signed linebacker Jonathan Cooper to a contract extension over the weekend, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport. Cooper signed a four-year, $60 million contract extension that includes $33 million guaranteed.

Knowing that this deal was already in place is an important context for today’s Baron Browning trade. Denver has not handed out many contract extensions during the Sean Payton years, so this is a huge sign of respect for Cooper.

Cooper has adapted well to the new Sean Payton regime in Denver. He has had his two best seasons under Payton’s tutelage. Cooper logged 72 total tackles with eight-and-a-half sacks in 2023 and already has 35 total tackles and five-and-a-half sacks.

Nobody likes to lose, especially Broncos head coach Sean Payton. However, even Payton knows that every defeat can be a learning moment.

Payton wants his team to “embrace the misery a little bit” after a brutal loss to the Ravens, per The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider. Denver lost with a score of 41-10. Payton added the coaching failed as well, noting that “you can’t bullshit yourself, the head coach, or anyone else.”

One reason why the Broncos lost is because they were playing against QB Lamar Jackson.

Broncos QB Bo Nix was looking forward to playing against Jackson. He was frustrated about the loss after the game but had a deep appreciation for how good Jackson plays.

“He’s a phenomenal football player, throws the ball really well. Hard to do what he does on a consistent basis,” Nix said. “He missed some practice this week and came out and looked very sharp. Props to him. He’s a phenomenal player. That’s why he gets all the accolades that he does. It’s special to be able to share a field with a guy like that.”

However, Nix was not looking to sugarcoat what happened to the Broncos on Sunday.

“A lot of what-ifs in this game, but the face of the matter is we got our butts kicked,” Nix said postgame, per DNVR’s Stevens.

Next up for the Broncos is a Week 10 matchup against the Chiefs.