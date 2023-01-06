By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

For nearly a decade, AJ Green dominated opposing secondaries. Now, the veteran wide receiver is questioning if his time in the NFL is nearly finished. Much like J.J. Watt, he could possibly be playing in his final game.

On Thursday, just days ahead of the Arizona Cardinals season finale against the San Francisco 49ers, AJ Green was asked about the potential of retirement.

“It’s a decision I have to make with my family, but whatever the decision is, I’m at peace with it. I feel I’ve been true to this game my whole career, I did everything the right way, so if it’s my time to walk away, I’ll be ready,” stated Green via Darren Urban of azcardinals.com.

While AJ Green is yet to make a decision, it appears that retirement has definitely crossed his mind.

Since being drafted with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, AJ Green has been a staple of the NFL. During his 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, he looked to be one of the greatest pass-catchers of his generation.

Over the first seven seasons of his career, Green finished six of them with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

During the nine seasons that Green took the field for the Bengals, he was a dominant force. He finished with 1,130 receptions for 9,430 receiving yards and 65 touchdowns.

Since joining the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, AJ Green has slowed down on the field. He finished last season with 54 receptions for 848 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

In his 14 appearances this season, he has recorded just 21 receptions for 145 receiving yards and one touchdown on 42 total targets.

If Green does take the field for the final time in Week 18, hopefully he can go out in a big way.