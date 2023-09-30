The Arizona Cardinals are awaiting the return of quarterback Kyler Murray after he tore his ACL late last season in December. The Cardinals placed Murray on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start the year, which requires players to miss at least the first four weeks of the season. Murray is first eligible to come off Monday, but the Cardinals will have to wait longer before Murray returns to play.

ESPN's Adam Schefter announced Saturday that Murray is unlikely to come off of the PUP list Monday and still is at least several weeks away from playing.

Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray is not expected to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list when he becomes eligible Monday and still is considered weeks away from playing, league sources told ESPN. More: https://t.co/AndyaOSQOu pic.twitter.com/haMy4Oarv5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2023

Though the Cardinals are eager to have Kyler Murray back, they will not rush their quarterback. In the meantime, they've found a good backup in Josh Dobbs. After only starting two games in his career since the Steelers drafted him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft, Dobbs has been a pleasant surprise and amade Arizona more competitive than most anticipated this year.

With Dobbs at the helm, the Cardinals lost two one score games to the Washington Commanders and New York Giants before upsetting the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 to get their first win of the year. Through three games, Dobbs has completed 72% of his passes for 541 yards and two touchdowns with zero picks. He has also run for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Even as the return of Murray looms in a few weeks, Josh Dobbs plans to embrace his teammate, who he is “excited” to see back on the field.