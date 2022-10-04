Cardinals make kicking change amid injury to Matt Prater

The Arizona Cardinals will be without Matt Prater on Sunday as their placekicker deals with a hip injury. With Prater sidelined for the Week 5 clash against the Eagles, the Cardinals were exploring options to bring in a potential replacement. According to Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are signing former Chiefs kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice squad.

With kicker Matt Prater battling a hip injury, the #Cardinals plan to sign Matt Ammendola to the practice squad, per source. Another fill-in opportunity for Ammendola, who most recently took Harrison Butker’s place for a couple weeks in Kansas City. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 4, 2022

Ammendola will be filling in for Prater in Week 5, occupying a similar role to that which he held with the Chiefs earlier in the season. In two games with the Chiefs, serving as their kicker while Harrison Butker was on the mend, Ammendola went 3-for-4 on field goal attempts and 3-for-4 on extra points.

Ammendola was let go after Butker returned to the fold, but now he’ll be filling in for Prater while the Cardinals’ kicker recovers from the hip injury he sustained at practice. In four games this year, Prater has gone a perfect 6-for-6 on field goal attempts with a long of 49 yards. He’s also drilled all four of his extra-point attempts.

The Cardinals are hopeful that Prater’s injury won’t sideline him for too long, but until the veteran is ready to return to the field, it’ll most likely be Matt Ammendola handling kicking duties. The Cardinals are slated to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 in what figures to be a high-scoring affair. Ammendola will need to be locked in and ready to roll, as a crucial kick could come up at any moment during the game on Sunday.

Prior to his stint with the Chiefs and Cardinals, Ammendola spent the 2021 season with the New York Jets, featuring in 11 games. He went 13-for-19 on field goal attempts with a long of 49 yards.