The Arizona Cardinals signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a five-year, $230 million extension prior to the season. For one Cardinals’ veteran, that moment changed everything for Murray; in the worst way possible.

Arizona had one of their worst seasons in years, going just 4-13. Murray had his worst season as a professional, throwing for just 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games. Behind the scenes, Murray was somehow worse. One of Murray’s senior teammates felt that Murray’s demeanor and work ethic had a scary change after his contract extension, via Sporting News.

“It was like they created a monster,” the anonymous player said regarding Murray.

While the player who reportedly called Murray a monster wasn’t named, he did say that he felt Murray felt, “less of a desire,” to study his game plan after getting paid. Perhaps the Cardinals felt that too when they included a clause in Murray’s contract that called for four hours of indepdent film study a week.

Since Kyler Murray signed his contract extension, the Cardinals have gone nowhere but downhill. Alongside their poor record, Arizona has since fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury and saw Steve Keim step down from his General Manager position.

The Cardinals at least have Murray locked up for the foreseeable future. But for some, including one of his teammates, Murray’s contract extension wasn’t all that cracked up to be. Rather than motivate, Murray’s teammate felt it only inflated his ego.

Arizona has a long offseason in front of them as they look to build their franchise back into relevancy. For better or worse, Murray will be their starting QB through it all.