What do we make of the Arizona Cardinals? After a complete overhaul of their coach and GM tandem, many questions still surround the team. Can they actually compete with the tools they have on their roster? One of the many questions about Arizona is their quarterback situation. Kyler Murray is a good quarterback, but can he actually carry them to victory? Will he even be healthy for the home stretch?

The injury concerns regarding Kyler Murray and his backup Colt McCoy spurred the Cardinals to add another name to their QB room: Jeff Driskel. The journeyman QB will be joining the team on a one-year deal, per Jeremy Fowler.

“The Cardinals ended up signing Jeff Driskel to one-year deal off this workout, per source. With Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy coming off injury, the No. 3 QB will need to stay ready.”

Murray and McCoy are dealing with injuries dating back to the 2022 season. For Murray, it’s a knee injury that he suffered during the latter end of the Cardinals’ season. As for McCoy, a combination of a neck injury and a concussion has him slated to miss some time to start the year.

The Cardinals are entering a new era in their history. Jonathan Gannon, the former Eagles defensive coordinator, will now take the reins after Kliff Kingsbury’s disastrous campaign. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, DeAndre Hopkins is well on his way out of Arizona. They also hold the third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and have plenty of options. We’ll see what they’ll do this year.