The Arizona Cardinals have gotten some good news on the health and recovery of quarterback Kyle Murray as he rehabs from the ACL surgery he had in early January.

“He wanted to play me 1-on-1 today so I guess he’s doing pretty good.” 😂🏀😂🏀 Jonathan Gannon on Kyler Murray’s recovery timeline from his torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/su2Oo5IFuf — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) February 23, 2023

New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters that Murray’s recovery is going well enough that he wanted to test out his knee. “He wanted to play me 1-on-1 today so I guess he’s doing pretty good,” Gannon said. “I will beat him 1-on-1.”

Gannon also said that Murray has been putting in extra hours doing all of his rehab work, and he saw that first-hand when he left the team’s headquarters at 9 p.m. Tuesday night and the quarterback was still there doing his exercises to regain his strength and mobility.

Murray tore his ACL/meniscus back in Week 14. The late-season injury could make him unavailable for the start of the 2023 regular season.

Prior to suffering his injury, Murray completed 259 of 390 passes for 2,368 yards with 14 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He also ran the ball 67 times for 418 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The 2022 season was the least productive of Murray’s career. He was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year in 2019 and he is also a 2-time Pro Bowl performer.

Kyler Murray had an explosive season in 2020 when he completed 375 of 558 passes for 3,971 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was quite unstoppable as a runner, gaining 819 yards and rushing for 11 touchdowns.

The key to Murray’s comeback will likely be how much success he has in his rehab efforts. Murray’s athleticism allows him to buy extra time and give his receivers a greater chance to get open.