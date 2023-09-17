If the Arizona Cardinals are going to even up their record to 1-1 on Sunday, they are going to have to do it without their best defensive player.

Safety Budda Baker has been ruled out for Sunday's action, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Cardinals' defensive captain will be listed as “inactive” due to a hamstring injury suffered at practice on Friday.

Baker's absence will certainly be felt by Arizona's defense. Despite their 0-1 start to the season, coach Jonathan Gannon's squad got an impressive performance from that unit last Sunday.

Facing off against a Washington Commanders team that features established playmakers in WR Terry McLaurin and RB Brian Robinson, Arizona's D rose to the challenge. Baker and Co. held Washington's QB Sam Howell to 202 passing yards on 31 attempts. The Commanders also failed to break 100 yards via the running game.

The Cardinals allowed just 20 points in a victory-worthy effort. They also chipped in more points than the team's offense, scoring a touchdown on a strip sack. The offense, meanwhile, scuffled for most of the game. The 16 points scored by Arizona came via the defensive touchdown and three Matt Prater field goals.

Baker's injury designation will be welcome news to QB Daniel Jones and the New York Giants offense. No unit in the NFL needs a rebound more than Big Blue's offense.

In an embarrassing display, Jones and the Giants were shut out on Sunday Night Football by the rival Dallas Cowboys 40-0. Jones completed under 50% of his passes and threw for just 104 yards. Not having to face Baker can only help the Giants get their offense back on track.

A 2017 second-round pick, Baker has established himself as one of the NFL's premier safeties over the last few seasons. He has made the Pro Bowl in five of his six NFL seasons, along with two first-team All-Pro appearances and one second-team as well.