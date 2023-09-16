The New York Giants are looking to redeem themselves after a disastrous loss to the Cowboys, and have a strong chance against a weak Arizona Cardinals unit. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Giants-Cardinals prediction and pick.

The Giants were embarrassed on national television in Week 1, getting shut out by the Cowboys 40-0 on Sunday Night Football. It was a rainy, sloppy, turnover-filled game that certainly generated many overreactions, but were largely warranted from their poor performance. Daniel Jones threw two interceptions and was sacked an incredible seven times, in what amounted to an all-out jailbreak from the New York offensive line. They were not able to get anything going on offense, failing to even break 200 total yards. Barkley and Jones combined for around 100 on the ground, with the majority coming on the very first drive before a blocked field goal was returned for a touchdown and opened the floodgates.

The Cardinals surprised a lot of people with their opening weekend performance, showing some grit against the Washington Commanders as a heavy underdog. The team has an all-new coaching staff, and is working with a backup QB in Joshua Dobbs who only joined the team a few weeks ago in training camp. He went 21-for-30 and helped Arizona keep a lead through three quarters before they were ultimately overtaken by the Commanders. James Connor helped carry the load, with 14 carries for 62 yards out of the backfield. There weren't many flashy stats from the team, but they hung tight with Washington and forced some turnovers in a game that many thought would be a blowout.

The New York Giants lead the all-time series against the Cardinals with a record of 80-46-2, but Arizona has won the last four meetings dating back to 2014. The Giants will look to put their first loss behind them and end the drought against a weaker Cardinals roster.

Here are the Giants-Cardinals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Giants-Cardinals Odds

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

New York Giants: -4.5 (-104)

Arizona Cardinals: +4.5 (-118)

Over: 39.5 (-118)

Under: 39.5 (-104)

How to Watch Giants vs. Cardinals Week 2

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The New York Giants go on the road in Week 2 with a lot to prove. They suffered a massive embarrassment at home in prime time, and have triggered a landslide of attacks from the New York media resulting from the disaster. A score of 40-0 never looks good, no matter how you spin it, but the Gmen are ready to put that behind them as they face one of the weakest teams on their schedule. If there was ever a spot to bounce back, it would be against an Arizona team with a 4.5-win total, the lowest in the NFL.

While it wasn't evident on Sunday night, the Giants beefed up an already strong defensive unit in the offseason. The final move came during training camp, where they poached former top-10 pick Isaiah Simmons from the Cardinals for a seventh-round draft pick. Simmons did not miss a game in his three years in Arizona but evidently was not a great fit for their system and a staff that used him as a safety. The eighth overall pick in 2020 excelled at linebacker during his time at Clemson, and will likely be shifted around the defensive formation by DC Wink Martindale thanks to his versatility and athleticism. Simmons will have a larger role in Week 2, and will be playing with an extra chip on his shoulder in his first game back in Glendale to show his former coaches what they passed up on.

The Giants will have to revert back to what made them successful in 2022, feeding the ground game with Saquon Barkley. Gaining rush yards with the franchise back will open up the defense to Danny Dimes' scrambles as well as the short to intermediate passing game that he excelled in a year ago. Playing from behind against Dallas did not suit to their strengths, and forced them to sit behind a struggling offensive line that wasn't up to the task of a ferocious Dallas pash rush led by Micah Parsons. If they can move the ball early and play with a lead against Arizona and their makeshift offense, the defense will have plenty of success holding Arizona to few points.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Arizona Cardinals opened a lot of eyes around the league with a gritty performance against the Washington Commanders. They led at halftime and through the third quarter on the road with a backup QB who only joined the team a few weeks ago.

A major part of the Giants passing attack is listed as limited, with new addition TE Darren Waller dealing with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 1. If he is unable to go at full speed, the Cardinals' defense will have an easier time covering the remaining weapons on the New York offense, and focus more on containing Saquon Barkley. The Arizona coaching staff may be fresh on the job, but they certainly watched the Giants offensive line struggle mightily on SNF and will look to exploit that with a heavy pass rush.

Final Giants-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The New York Giants will get a much-needed bounce back in Week 2, going back to their roots and letting the defense stifle an injured Arizona offense. This game figures to be rather low-scoring, with the total sitting just below 40. Tread carefully in this one, however, as the Giants are currently the number one publicly bet team at 79%. This line has flown all the way up to -6 earlier in the week, before crashing back down to -4/-4.5 on buyback. It may be tough to trust the offense on the road after their disastrous opener, but at the end of the day, the Giants are able to end their decade-long drought against Arizona and should be able to squeak out the spread by a slim margin.

Final Giants-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Giants -4.5 (-104)