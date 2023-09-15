Linebacker Kyzir White is leading the charge for the Arizona Cardinals' stout defense in the 2023 NFL season.

White expects Nick Rallis' defense to emerge as the NFL's best this year, per the Cardinals' official website.

“When you look at tape on the 2023 Arizona Cardinals, I think you're going to see that all year of us playing violent, fast with a lot of takeaways and a lot of energy. We're trying to be the best defense in the NFL, simple as that,” White said on Thursday.

Kyzir White leads the Arizona Cardinals' stingy defense

Kyzir White acquired his newfound defensive tenacity from Rallis and first-year Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon. The three men helped the Philadelphia Eagles reached Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

Nick Rallis' goal is to transform Arizona's defense into a relentless and punishing one. He saw some encouraging signs in the game against the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

Kyzir White burst out of the gate and produced nine tackles in the Cardinals' season-opening 20-16 loss to the Commanders on Sunday. Despite the loss, the Cardinals defense sacked Washington quarterback Sam Howell six times.

The Cardinals are taking on a new identity after parting ways with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. It started with their youthful coaching staff. Jonathan Gannon is just 40 years old. On the other hand, Nick Rallis is much younger – he's just 29 years old. He became the league's youngest coordinator when the Cardinals hired him on February 20.

As for 27-year-old Kyzir White, he's in his sixth season and third NFL team. He figures to improve the Cardinals' 21st-ranked team defense last year.

On the other hand, Josh Dobbs will pick up the slack for the injured Kyler Murray in Week 2 against the New York Giants. Can Kyzir white and Co. make life miserable for Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley? It should be an interesting scenario.