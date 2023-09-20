The Arizona Cardinals suffered the potential loss of the season in Week 2, blowing a 21-point second-half lead at home to the New York Giants. They're going through a couple more losses this week on the defensive side of the ball as well.

After placing safety Budda Baker on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, the same fate seems to be coming for Cardinals defensive tackle Carlos Watkins. After suffering a bicep injury against the Giants, Watkins needs surgery and could miss significant time, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Watkins is in his seventh NFL season and first with the Cardinals. He racked up seven tackles, one sack and one pass deflection in 43 defensive snaps across both games. He earned a start against the Giants.

Watkins has six sacks and 17 tackles for loss in 71 career games. He's played for the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are already on the back foot this season and the loss of two key defensive players does not help their cause. Everyone expected it to be a rebuilding year for Arizona, but that doesn’t make significant injuries any less bearable.

Carlos Watkins signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals and may have already played his last game with the team. Though his injury is not ruled a season-ender, it will be a tough hill to climb if Watkins wants to get back on the field this season.

The Cardinals will trudge on though and get ready for a gauntlet of a schedule over the next few weeks. Arizona's next three games are all against playoff teams from a season ago.