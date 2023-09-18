The Arizona Cardinals fell to 0-2 following their second consecutive one-possession loss on Sunday. The Cardinals are also losing arguably their best defensive player for the next four weeks as Arizona is placing safety Budda Baker on injured reserve, according to Mike Garafalo.

Baker missed Sunday's game against the New York Giants due to a hamstring injury. It appears that the injury is a little more than a one-week ailment. The earliest Baker is eligible to return is the Cardinals' Week 7 clash with the Seattle Seahawks.

Trade speculation has surrounded Baker all offseason, but the Cardinals have remained adamant about keeping the two-time first-team All-Pro. This injury certainly could complicate things with the trade deadline on Oct. 31, just two weeks after Baker is eligible to return from IR.

Baker had five tackles in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders. The five-time Pro Bowler has missed four games since the start of the 2019 season. He'll miss at least four more with a hamstring injury.

The Cardinals blew a 21-point lead against the Giants on Sunday as New York stole away the first win of the season for Arizona. It's expected to be a long fall in the desert and with Budda Baker on the shelf now, things will likely get harder.

The Cardinals defense allowed the second-most points per game last season and have already allowed 51 points in two games this year. Without Baker, Arizona's secondary becomes weaker and could be exposed more, causing more trouble for a Cardinals team that might not be able to get out of their own way this season.