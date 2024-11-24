The Arizona Cardinals (6-4) are looking like the team many fans expected to see when Kyler Murray first arrived in the NFL more than five years ago. They are riding a four-game winning streak heading into an important Week 12 road game against the Seattle Seahawks (5-5), as they try to strengthen their hold on the NFC West. A late update is giving cause for some concern, however.

Rookie cornerback Max Melton is being downgraded to questionable due to illness, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He has played in all 10 games for the Cardinals this season, recording one forced fumble, three passes defensed and 37 combined tackles. Safety Jalen Thompson has already been ruled out with an ankle injury, so the secondary could be quite fragile.

Cardinals have a tough yet pivotal test ahead of them

When facing a capable wide receiving group like the one Seattle boasts, standing firm is crucial. Arizona must maintain its footing against the Geno Smith-led passing attack, with or without Melton. It is not hyperbolic to say that this divisional game could ultimately decide whether or not either of these two squads are playing in the postseason in January.

Therefore, the Melton setback is terribly unfortunate. Even if the second-round draft pick is able to suit up for the 4:25 p.m. ET opening kickoff, there is no telling how spry he will be during the matchup. The Cardinals have thrived this year by controlling the pace of the action and leaning on their balanced roster. A key absence or two could force them to rely heavily on Kyler Murray.

Hey, that is why he makes the big bucks right? Arizona will need to stay composed in Lumen Field and figure out how to limit DK Metcalf and the emerging Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Fans will have to wait a bit longer to see if Max Melton will be joining the resistance effort.