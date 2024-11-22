One team that should be on everyone’s radar right now is the Arizona Cardinals. They’ve won four straight and five of their last six. In Week 12 of the NFL, they’ll return to NFC West competition when they take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Both the Cardinals (6-4) and Seahawks (5-5) are currently in the NFC playoff picture. However, the Cardinals are the surprise leaders, holding a one-game lead over the rest of the division, including their Sunday opponent in Seattle.

Speaking of the Seahawks, they're coming off a thrilling last-second divisional win over the San Francisco 49ers last weekend, thanks to a Geno Smith touchdown run. That victory gave them a bit of a boost back in the division race, not to mention in the NFC standings, though they’re still currently in ninth place overall, two spots outside the seven playoff seeds.

As for the Cardinals, they thumped Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets by a score of 31-6 in Week 11, further derailing the Jets’ season. In their last two games, Arizona has outscored their opponents by a combined 60-15. We’ll see if they can keep that kind of offensive onslaught going this weekend, avoiding a sixth straight loss to Seattle. Now let’s get into our bold predictions for the Cardinals as they face the Seahawks in Week 12.

Cardinals win turnover battle against the Seahawks

What could be a determining factor in this Week 12 matchup is turnovers. The Seahawks are currently ranked sixth in the league in giveaways with 17 on the season, 11 of which have come from quarterback Geno Smith. Smith has now thrown a pick in three consecutive games, accounting for five during that stretch.

The Cardinals’ defense doesn’t generate many interceptions, with only five on the year, but where they are really potent is at forcing fumbles. Arizona has caused 11 fumbles to date. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray has been relatively careful with the ball, throwing just three interceptions and losing three fumbles all season.

Given these numbers, the Cardinals should feel pretty optimistic about their chances of winning the turnover battle on Sunday.

Trey McBride scores first receiving touchdown of the season against Seahawks

One of the best tight ends in the NFL this season has yet to score a single receiving touchdown. That tight end is the Cardinals' Trey McBride. The 2022 second-round pick has been a major part of coach Jonathan Gannon's game plans this season, averaging nearly six catches and 61 yards per game. Yet, the only touchdown McBride has scored this season came two weeks ago against the Bears—and it was on a rushing attempt.

It’s been far too long since McBride last reached the end zone as a receiver, with his last score dating back to Jan. 7. Perhaps a high-stakes divisional matchup with playoff implications on the line will finally provide the opportunity for McBride to break through with his first receiving touchdown of the season.

Kyler Murray continues to make case for MVP, scoring four touchdowns

Each week, Kyler Murray continues to solidify himself as one of the league's most dynamic quarterbacks. He has now helped lead the Cardinals to four straight wins after starting the season 1-3. With his ability to make plays both through the air and on the ground, preparing for Murray remains a challenge for any defense.

Murray has tallied a combined 16 total touchdowns this season, including four on the ground. Last week against the Jets, he accounted for two rushing scores and added another through the air, throwing for 266 yards. While Seattle’s defense poses a tougher challenge than the Jets, Murray will likely be motivated to make a statement in this pivotal divisional matchup. Expect a big performance from the Cardinals' star quarterback, scoring four total touchdowns.

Cardinals overcome back-and-forth thriller over Seahawks to extend division lead

When it comes to the Cardinals’ losses this season, they are evenly split—two at home and two on the road. After a bye week, this Week 12 matchup marks their first road test in nearly a month for Arizona, with their most recent being a narrow 28-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins. So as for the game being in Seattle, it might not matter in regards of the outcome.

Historically, the rivalry between the Cardinals and Seahawks has been tightly contested. In the last five meetings before this season, three were decided by 10 points, one by eight points, and their final matchup last year ended in a razor-thin 21-20 Seattle victory in Arizona. The Cardinals’ last win in this series came back in November 2021 in Seattle, the same place Sunday's matchup takes place.

This rivalry has quietly become one of the better series in the NFL, with most games coming down to the wire. Expect nothing less in Week 12. However, this time, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals emerge victorious after a thrilling back-and-forth battle in a big time road game.