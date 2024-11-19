The 2024 NFL season is moving right along as we're now past the second weekend of November, heading into Week 12. But Week 11 had it's implications that no doubt caused a shakeup within the NFC playoff picture and to those specifically on the bubble.

There wasn't much room up at the top, as the Detroit Lions steamrolled the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Philadelphia Eagles, who hold the No. 2 seed by two games, put some separation between themselves and the Washington Commanders in the NFC East when the two met on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles topped the Commanders 26-18 in primetime.

The real surprise, though, was in the NFC West, which has become one of the most intriguing divisions in the NFL this season. The Arizona Cardinals, the current No. 3 seed, are leading the division, albeit by a thin margin of one game. The other three teams are all on the bubble at 5-5. That's partly due to the result of the Seattle Seahawks' 20-17 upset win over the San Francisco 49ers on the road.

Like last week, due to so many teams still on the bubble, we'll look at the top 11 teams, not just the current teams holding the top seven seeds that would make up the NFC playoff picture. So, let's see how it all shakes out heading into Week 12, shall we?

1. Detroit Lions (9-1, 1st in NFC North)

The Lions absolutely pummeled the Jaguars in Week 11, delivering a 52-6 blowout while setting multiple franchise records. Detroit continues to look like the best team in the NFL week after week and remains atop the NFC playoff picture. They've now won eight straight games and are top 10 in the league in both scoring offense (2nd) and defense (8th).

2. Philadelphia Eagles (8-2, 1st in NFC East)

The Eagles, led by Saquon Barkley and his monster performance, solidified their grip on the NFC East with a fourth-quarter surge to defeat the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. While questions linger about their coaching staff and identity, Philadelphia remains firmly in control of the NFC East division.

3. Arizona Cardinals (6-4, 1st in NFC West)

The Cardinals climbed to the No. 3 seed without even playing, thanks to their Week 11 bye and the Falcons’ loss to the Broncos. Arizona also benefited from the chaos in their own division as the Seahawks knocked off the 49ers.

4. Atlanta Falcons (6-5, 1st in NFC South)

The Falcons had their worst outing of the season in Week 11, getting blown out 38-6 by the Broncos. Atlanta now enters a much-needed bye week to regroup and heal up. Despite the setback, they maintain a two-game lead in their division but dropped a spot in this week's NFC playoff picture.

5. Minnesota Vikings (8-2, 2nd in NFC North)

Sam Darnold led the Vikings to a 20-13 win over the Titans, throwing two touchdowns and no interceptions. While catching the Lions in the NFC North seems unlikely, Minnesota is solidifying its position in the NFC playoff picture.

6. Green Bay Packers (7-3, 3rd in NFC North)

The Packers escaped Week 11 with a dramatic win over the Bears, thanks to a blocked field goal, keeping them firmly in the playoff mix. Green Bay has now won 11 straight against Chicago and 29 of their last 34 meetings.

7. Washington Commanders (7-4, 2nd in NFC East)

Washington is clinging to the final playoff spot after back-to-back losses. The Commanders will look to rebound against the Cowboys in Week 12 while hoping the NFC West teams below continue to cannibalize each other.

8. Los Angeles Rams (5-5, 2nd in NFC West)

The Rams sit just outside the playoff picture, holding tiebreakers over the Seahawks and 49ers based on head-to-head records, according to ESPN. They’ve won four of their last five games and are trending in the right direction.

9. Seattle Seahawks (5-5, 3rd in NFC West)

Geno Smith’s last-second touchdown lifted the Seahawks over the 49ers in Week 11, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Seattle now holds a tiebreaker over San Francisco as they fight to climb back into contention.

10. San Francisco 49ers (5-5, 4th in NFC West)

The 49ers’ season continues to spiral, and their playoff hopes are fading by the week with every late game collapse. They’ve only won back-to-back games just once this season, and every remaining week will feel like a must-win for this struggling team. Getting beat by the Seahawks home was a huge blunder to their season.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6, 2nd in NFC South)

The bye week came at a perfect time for the Bucs, who were on a four-game skid. While they remain outside the playoff picture, their upcoming schedule features just one opponent (the Chargers) with a winning record, giving Tampa Bay a prime opportunity to make a late-season push to get back into one of the seven spots in the NFC playoff picture.