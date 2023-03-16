The New England Patriots have already dealt with a couple of wide receiver moves this offseason, but there could be some more moves to come.

A day after Jakobi Meyers agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots agreed to a deal to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster, per multiple reports.

Shortly prior to the news of Smith-Schuster coming to an agreement on a deal to head to New England, the Patriots were linked to a couple of other notable receivers via trade and another big-name free-agent receiver.

The Patriots have made trade calls about DeAndre Hopkins and Jerry Jeudy, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Wednesday. They’ve also been engaged in conversations with free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported.

Sources: The Patriots have called about DeAndre Hopkins and Jerry Jeudy. They also attended Odell Beckham Jr.'s workout last week in Arizona. They're in the WR market, but the price point remains a key component. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 15, 2023

Hopkins and Jeudy both figure to be the two top receivers available on the trade market this offseason, at least for now. They both will likely come with a decent cost in terms of trade assets. The Cardinals want “hefty compensation” in any deal for Hopkins, which equates to “a premium Day 2 pick and more,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on March 12.

There haven’t been many receivers better than Hopkins in recent history, so he might be worth the cost. He posted at least 100 receptions in three straight seasons from 2018-20 and had a whopping 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in just nine games this past season.

There is some risk though with Hopkins. He turns 31 in June and has dealt with some injuries in recent seasons, missing time in 2021 due to a hamstring injury and a torn MCL while missing the final two games of the 2022 season due to a knee injury.

Jeudy has reportedly been made available for a trade by the Denver Broncos, who are looking to acquire at least a first-round pick in return for the receiver, Howe reported Wednesday.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jerry Jeudy has been a hot name this week. The Broncos’ asking price on Jeudy has been at least a first-round pick, per sources. @TheAthletic https://t.co/0hdzR8vV3D — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 15, 2023

Jeudy could be worth the first-round price tag for the Patriots. The 2020 first-round pick had the best stretch of his NFL career in the closing weeks of the 2022 season, recording 37 receptions for 523 yards and three touchdowns over the final six games of the season. The 23-year-old also has some familiarity with Mac Jones as the two played together at Alabama. In fact, Jones threw a couple of touchdown passes to Jeudy during the 2019 season.

Bama's first play of the day 💥 Mac Jones hits Jerry Jeudy for the 85-yard TD (via @SECNetwork)pic.twitter.com/hOaXmsKuPa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 1, 2020

As for Beckham, he missed the entirety of the 2022 NFL season after tearing his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Patriots were among the dozen or so teams reportedly in attendance at Beckham’s workout last Friday.

Beckham tweeted Wednesday that he’s optimistic he can still play at a high level in the 2023 season.

“Can’t lie it feels good to be where im at but even better to kno I got 5 months to get where I wanna be,” Beckham wrote. “This shxt ain’t easy and goin thru these is just taxing in every way. I just couldn’t let myself give up or go out like tht! I still got some to do.. let’s get it.”

Can’t lie it feels good to be where im at but even better to kno I got 5 months to get where I wanna be. This shxt ain’t easy and goin thru these is just taxing in every way. I just couldn’t let myself give up or go out like tht! I still got some to do.. let’s get it pic.twitter.com/awBE1ZgJHI — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 15, 2023

Beckham still produced good numbers prior to his latest ACL injury. The 30-year-old had 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games with the Rams in 2021 prior to recording 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four playoff games.

The Patriots’ signing of Smith-Schuster shouldn’t preclude them from adding any of the aforementioned players. Smith-Schuster plays more in the slot while the other three players can play on the outside or work in the middle as possession receivers, which is common in offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s offense.