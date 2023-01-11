DeAndre Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals had a disastrous season in 2022. Now, with questions looming around the franchise, Hopkins has put his own status with the Cardinals into murky waters.

The Cardinals finished the year with just a 4-13 record. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been fired while General Manager Steve Keim stepped down. All of this on top of quarterback Kyler Murray undergoing ACL surgery.

Hopkins took to Instagram with an ominous message about how he is feeling in Arizona. Wearing a Cardinals’ uniform, Hopkins captioned the picture, “Forever grateful…”

The former All-Pro receiver has had a shaky tenure with the Cardinals. His first season, back in 2020, saw Hopkins catch 115 passes for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. However, due to injuries and a PED suspension, Hopkins had appeared in just 19 games over the past two seasons. Over his three years with the Cardinals, Hopkins has made 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Hopkins still has two years left on his contract, however, reports have begun to surface regarding the Cardinals’ willingness to trade him. With their organization now in disarray, Arizona could look to build towards the future by trading one of their best stars.

While DeAndre Hopkins struggled in 2022, he is still one of the best WRs of this generation. Over his 10-year NFL career, Hopkins has made 853 catches for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro nominee.

The Cardinals enter the offseason with a potential rebuild on the horizon. Hopkins is aware of this as his Instagram post shows he at least knows he is on the trade block.