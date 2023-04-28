Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Tennessee Titans traded for the 33rd and 81st picks in the NFL Draft from the Arizona Cardinals, per Albert Breer. Arizona, in return, receives the 41st, 72nd, and a 2024 third-round pick. As part of the deal, the Titans also ended up with QB Will Levis with the 33rd pick.

Will Levis was expected to be selected on Day 1 of the NFL Draft. There were even whispers that he could go No. 2 overall. Instead, he fell to No. 33 after getting drafted to the Titans.

Levis decided not to attend Day 2 of the draft after not being selected during Day 1. He dealt with humiliation after not getting selected on Thursday, but that shouldn’t deter from his impressive resume. He was a solid college quarterback with potential to develop into a reliable option in the NFL.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The move makes perfect sense for the Titans. Tennessee dealt with question marks at QB throughout the entire 2022 campaign. There was simply no stability at the position, so perhaps Levis can provide them with that.

As for the draft trade itself, the Titans also received the 81st pick in the NFL Draft. Tennessee will hope for a late-draft steal with the selection. Meanwhile, the Cardinals landed the 41st and 72nd picks along with a 2024 third-round pick. Arizona didn’t need a QB with Kyler Murray in the fold, so the decision to trade the pick is understandable.

Overall, this is a trade that should ultimately benefit both the Titans and Cardinals as the NFL Draft continues on.