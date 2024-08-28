Desmond Ridder had made his return to the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday after his shocking release on Tuesday, as he was signed to the team's practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback was cut after losing the backup quarterback battle to Clayton Tune.

“The Cardinals are re-signing QB Desmond Ridder to the practice squad, per source.”

Ridder was sent to the Cardinals in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore. Although many skeptics believe one side won the trade, Arizona knew what they were getting in Ridder, and that still rings true even though he's on the team's practice squad.

Franchise quarterback Kyler Murray returned from an ACL injury that sidelined him for nearly a year in 2023, so adding some depth at the quarterback position over the offseason was important. While Arizona doesn't expect another freak injury to happen, as a team, you have to prepare for the worst sometimes, which is why having Ridder as a safety option on the practice squad is a big win for the team.

Can Desmond Ridder make a jump forward with the Cardinals?

Ridder certainly showed flashes in preseason, as he completed 20 of 35 pass attempts for 225 yards in the Cardinals three games. The battle between him and Tune was intense, as there was no clear favorite. Still, it's important to remember why Ridder was taken by the Falcons in the third round. He dominated at Cincinnati, winning the 2020 and 2021 American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, while also leading the Bearcats to an undefeated season.

When Ridder was drafted by the Falcons, he didn't develop as quickly as they thought he would. As a result, inconsistencies lingered. Problems with fumbles, unnecessary sacks, and forced interceptions didn't help Ridder's case. With the Falcons getting an established quarterback in Kirk Cousins this offseason, they sent their 2022 third-round pick on his way.

Being back on the Cardinals can be a good reset for Ridder, as he'll learn from a former Heisman trophy winner in Murray. Not only that, but he'll be in an environment where he can grow by putting the work behind the scenes, so it will be interesting to see if he can make the most of his time in Arizona.