The St. Louis Cardinals are going to be without one of their weapons when they open the 2024 season. Outfielder Dylan Carlson is starting the campaign on the injured list, per USA Today. Carlson suffered a shoulder injury during Spring Training, when he collided with another player.
The outfielder is expected to be replaced by Victor Scott on Opening Day for St. Louis. Carlson got hurt when he was involved in a collision with Jordan Walker during a Cardinals-Cubs game. It was an unfortunate accident when Carlson and his teammate Walker hit each other while just trying to field a ball. Carlson sprained his AC joint in his shoulder, due to the hit. Walker got emotional when discussing the collision with reporters.
“Either he called me and I didn’t hear it, or we didn’t call each other off at all. What we’ve been taught is (the) center fielder — once he calls you off, stop. But until then, you’re giving 100% effort. I’m sorry if I didn’t hear him,” Walker said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
CARLSON'S ROLE
Carlson will be missed for St. Louis, as he undergoes his rehabilitation. His defense is as strong as anyone in the league, but he also helps with his bat. The past few years have been a bit tough on him offensively. In 2023, Carlson finished the season with five home runs and 27 RBIs for the Cardinals. He closed out the year with a .219 batting average. He suffered an ankle injury, which cut short his 2023 campaign.
Carlson has played for the Cardinals since 2020. He had his best year at the plate in 2021, hitting 18 homers for the Red Birds. He had a .266 batting average during that season, as well as 65 runs batted in. He played in a career-high 149 games that season for St. Louis. He was also a finalist for the National League Rookie of the Year award.
For now, the Red Birds will have to do their best with Scott. Scott is a highly-touted outfield prospect for St. Louis. He has slugged well this spring for the Cardinals, posting a .316 batting average at the time of writing. He has 12 hits in 38 at bats, as well as four stolen bases. It's not known how long Scott will be needed, but if he plays well the team may keep him around a good while and not send him back to the minor leagues.
The Cardinals open the 2024 season with a battle against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani, on March 28. St. Louis is trying to get back on track after a deeply disappointing 2023 campaign, that ended with the team losing more than 90 games. The Cardinals finished the season with a 71-91 record, last in the National League Central division.