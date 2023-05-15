Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Terry McDonough, former vice president of player development for the Arizona Cardinals is accusing the team and owner Michael Bidwill of defamation and invasion of privacy, according to Tisha Thompson of ESPN.

The accusation comes after comments the team posted on its website and distributed to the media in April.

Terry McDonough’s complaint claims that the Cardinals and Bidwill “publicly disclosed private facts about McDonough” and made “false and defamatory statements” that the team knew “to be false” as part of an “effort to intimidate and harass him and his family members,” according to Thompson.

The Cardinals released a statement about the matter.

“We are aware of the amended complaint and remain confident win out position,” the Cardinals said in their statement, according to Thompson. “We are precluded from commenting further based on an existing confidentiality order that binds all parties.”

The allegations are part of an amended arbitration complaint that was submitted on Friday, according to Thompson. McDonough previously accused Bidwill of cheating as well as discrimination and harassment in an arbitration claim sent to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on April 4, according to Thompson.

Terry McDonough’s wife Lynette McDonough responded to the statement the Cardinals issued.

“That is the most bizarre and dishonest thing I have ever heard,” Lynette McDonough said, via Thompson.

It has been an eventful offseason for the Cardinals, who got dinged for tampering in the process of hiring former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Between this complaint from McDonough and the ordeal with Jonathan Gannon and the Eagles, it has been an eventful beginning for a new general manager and head coach.