Hollywood Brown remains open to a return to the Cardinals after a heel injury cut short his season.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown has played his last game of the 2023 season after hitting the injured reserve because of a heel injury. But he hopes it's not his last game ever in a Cardinals uniform.

In remarks made while accepting the Steve Schoenfeld “Good Guy” award from the Pro Football Writers Association's Arizona chapter, Brown stated a desire to return to the team next season. “[O]f course I would want to be back here,” Brown emphasized, courtesy of Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website.

Brown is set to hit unrestricted free agency following the season. One reason Brown expressed a desire to return is his improvement under Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

“Every week I asked coach, ‘What do you want to see from me?' And he was like, ‘Keep going,'” the wideout said. “I was like, ‘Coach what do you think I need to do,' and he said, ‘Just keep doing what you're doing.' Once he started saying that to me, I knew I was on the right path.”

Brown confident in his abilities

Brown's season ended with a stat line of 51 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns. Despite the career-low in yards, Brown is a self-described “confident guy” who remains positive that he will command plenty of interest from suitors during the offseason.

“I feel like I'm one of the best in the game,” he stated. “Playing receiver is all about opportunity. But as far as the wide receiver position, route running, releases, big plays, I feel like I have all that in my tool box. I really feel no pressure.”

Whether that opportunity comes from the Cardinals or another team remains to be seen.