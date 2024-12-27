The Arizona Cardinals (7-8) are once again channeling their inner Cosmo Kramer, as they stagger to the finish line of the 2024-25 NFL campaign. This latest late-season flame-out may force management to evaluate its foundation in the coming months, but the team still has an opportunity to leave some sort of an imprint on the NFC playoff race. Though, it will probably need James Conner to attain a Week 17 morale booster.

Luckily for the Cardinals fans who plan to invade SoFi Stadium for Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams (9-6), the impactful running back is making progress in his recovery from a knee injury (limited practice participant throughout the week). He is “trending in the right direction” for the prime-time NFC West clash, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Conner exited last Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers, which officially ended Arizona's playoff dreams, after suffering the injury in the third quarter. The offense sorely missed his production in the second half and overtime period. Kyler Murray and company hope he is able to return to the backfield for the final stretch of the season.

James Conner can help the Cardinals end 2024 on a positive note

Conner is wrapping up another productive year with the Cardinals, registering 232 carries for 1,090 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is also one of the team's most trusted pass-catchers, totaling 410 receiving yards and an additional score. In an offense that features a stellar athlete in Kyler Murray, a possible wide receiver prodigy like Marvin Harrison Jr. and a top-notch tight end in Trey McBride, Conner is arguably the tone-setter.

His on-field presence would give the Cardinals a chance to earn an upset victory on the road, thereby severely diminishing the Rams' postseason odds. Making life harder for a divisional opponent is the biggest stakes Jonathan Gannon's guys can play for until next September. It is an unsatisfying consolation prize for a fan base that is moving further away from an 11-6 showing in 2021-22, but it is an upward step nonetheless.

Following back-to-back 4-13 campaigns, Arizona is getting closer to re-establishing itself as a consistently competitive NFL squad. A strong next two weeks can instill more confidence in the locker room, which is an intangible that this specific franchise could stand to benefit from going forward. The recently extended James Conner can help on that front if he suits up in LA.

Fans and fantasy managers wait to hear on the 29-year-old's final status. Rookie and backup running back Trey Benson is also considered questionable for the game.