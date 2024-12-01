The Arizona Cardinals lost control of the NFC West in Week 12 when they suffered a 16-6 loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks, and once again, the team struggled to get star rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. involved in the passing game. With the team looking to get back on track in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings, Jonathan Gannon made an eye-opening promise ahead of the game.

Harrison entered the NFL with high expectations, and while his numbers are solid (36 receptions, 546 yards, six touchdowns), he hasn't been able to consistently get on the same page with Kyler Murray under center. Harrison has just 10 catches over the past three games, and when asked about his lack of production, Gannon declared that the passing game is going to run through the rookie wideout against the Vikings.

“We'll get him going today,” Gannon said to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network ahead of the Cardinals upcoming contest. “The passing game will go through him, and he's gonna impact the game.”

Jonathan Gannon, Cardinals need a big game from Marvin Harrison Jr.

For much of the year, Murray has leaned heavily on tight end Trey McBride in the air, which has often resulted in Harrison becoming an afterthought. Simply put, Harrison is too talented to be phased out of the offense, and it seems like Gannon and the rest of the coaching staff is intent on feeding him the ball in this crucial game against the Vikings.

The Cardinals playoff hopes took a hit in Week 12, but they still have a shot to find their way into the postseason, especially considering how wide open their division is currently. They are going to need to get back in the win column, though, and doing so against the nine-win Vikings could prove to be tough. That's why it's important Arizona gets Harrison going, and it will be interesting to see if he manages to put together a big game in the wake of these comments from Gannon.