The Arizona Cardinals offense will look a little different in Week 1 to start the 2023 NFL season. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray will likely still be recovering from ACL surgery and they released their leading receiver from a year ago DeAndre Hopkins.

Replacing a player of Hopkins' caliber is no easy task, but the Cardinals have some players that could help fans move on from Hopkins, including rookie Michael Wilson.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon raved about the third-round pick's improvement since minicamp.

“Michael has come in as a rookie and really, ‘hey man, this is what has been expected and this is what we are expecting from you. Here’s your role,’ and he has taken to it,” Gannon said. “He’s doing a really good job, especially for a rookie. I think in any offense, it moves a little fast and, where we are today, he’s light years ahead of when he came in for rookie minicamp, and that’s good to see.”

Injuries limited Wilson to 14 games over his last three college seasons. His best season was as a sophomore in 2019 at Stanford when he caught 56 passes for 672 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns.

Wilson will have to earn his playing time in a crowded and hungry Cardinals wide receiver room. If he keeps impressing in practice though there's a chance he will see the ball more in the regular season. He'd be wise to strike up a relationship with Murray so the two can build a rapport before Murray is back on the field.

The Cardinals have moved on from DeAndre Hopkins and are looking toward the future with their new crop of receivers. Michael Wilson could be a hidden gem find for Arizona.