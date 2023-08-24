The Arizona Cardinals are staying busy on the trade market, making their second deal of the day by sending offensive tackle Josh Jones to the Houston Texans, according to Adam Schefter. The Cardinals are also sending a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick. The move comes hours after the Cardinals sent safety Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants.

Jones did not miss a game in each of the last two seasons and started 22 of 34 games he played in. He made starts at three different positions along the offensive line during that span, showing his versatility and willingness to do whatever the team needs.

With the additions of Paris Johnson and Elijah Wilkinson, there wasn’t much room for Jones on the starting unit. The Cardinals did their due diligence and got some value for Jones in his final year under contract.

The Texans beef up their line with the acquisition of Jones, who should get a chance to play some meaningful snaps for a rebuilding team. He'll be tasked with helping protect C.J. Stroud in his first season in the NFL.

The Cardinals themselves are expected to start a rebuild soon and perhaps these two moves signal the commencement of that rebuild. Arizona won four games last season and fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. With Jonathan Gannon now at the helm, the Cardinals are not expected to do much this season and are instead likely playing for 2024.

Josh Jones has likely already earned a second contract in the NFL, but a move to his hometown in Houston with the Texans could earn him even more money.