The New York Giants have reportedly acquired linebacker Isaiah Simmons from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Isaiah Simmons was selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cardinals. His fifth-year option was declined this offseason, and he had a rough preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and his effort was questioned in the game, specifically when he failed to make an attempt to make a tackle on the goal line.

Now, Simmons will look to thrive in a fresh start with the Giants, a team that was rumored to have interest in him during the 2020 NFL Draft. It is a different regime with the Giants that year, but the team went with Andrew Thomas, who has developed into a franchise left tackle.

When Simmons was coming out of Clemson, he was viewed as a hybrid linebacker and safety. He never found a position that worked for him with the Cardinals.

The Giants and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale reportedly plan to use Simmons as a linebacker, after bouncing between linebacker and safety with the Cardinals, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

“Perfect project for Wink,” An NFL executive said, according to Raanan.

Wink Martindale's defense is aggressive, and the Giants had some worries about their second linebacker spot next to free agent addition Bobby Okereke.

It will not be long before Simmons sees his former team. The Giants will visit the Cardinals in week 2 of the season.