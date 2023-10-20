As Kyler Murray battles through his ACL injury, the Arizona Cardinals have turned to Joshua Dobbs as their starting quarterback. But with Murray seeing his 21-day practice window opened, the Cardinals are soon expected to have a changing of the guard at QB.

At least in Week 7 however, Dobbs will still be under center. While Murray returned to practice, he isn't quite ready to make his full return from his ACL tear. Dobbs understands his days as QB1 are waning. However, his number one goal is beating the Seahawks in Week 7, via Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports.

“It was great having K1 out there and seeing him running around and everything, slinging it, but that doesn't change my approach,” Dobbs said. “We're still preparing for Seattle. I have my same approach each and every week. I've seen it. I've seen every side of this quarterback thing.”

“My approach never changes no matter,” Dobbs continued. “I come in, work hard, prepare, get ready – prepare as that I am the starter and then if I'm not the starter preparing as if I'm going to start.

Joshua Dobbs has put in an admirable effort as Arizona's QB1. Through the first six weeks he threw for 1,215 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has added 189 yards and a score on the ground. However, the Cardinals have gone just 1-5 under Dobbs. While their win was a shocker over the Dallas Cowboys, it simply doesn't cut it at the NFL level.

Kyler Murray, even while injured, has always been the franchise cornerstone. Even when Murray reclaims his throne, Dobbs will be ready for any job asked of him.